Zverev beats Pella to win BMW Open title in Munich

MUNICH — Alexander Zverev defeated Argentine qualifier Guido Pella 6-4, 6-3 to win the BMW Open and his first title on home soil Sunday.

The 20-year-old Zverev fired eight aces and converted three of eight break points to win in 1 hour, 12 minutes for his third career title.

The 158th-ranked Pella was bidding to become the first qualifier to win the Munich title since Martin Klizan in 2014. It was his second ATP Tour final after losing to Pablo Cuevas in Rio de Janeiro last year.

The third-seeded Zverev, who won in St. Petersburg last year and took his second title in Montpellier in February, lost his only other final in Germany to compatriot Florian Mayer in Halle last year.