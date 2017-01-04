Guelph doubles up on Windsor as U Sports hockey season resumes

The U Sports hockey season is back underway with a handful of midweek games, including action from the Windsor Lancers on both the men’s and women’s sides.

Here is how the teams fared in their first games back:

MEN (January 3rd)

GUELPH GRYPHONS 8

WINDSOR LANCERS 4

Guelph continued their winning streak with an offensive outburst against the Windsor Lancers, who sit just behind them in the OUA West Division.

Rob Lepine opened the scoring for Guelph on a pass from Seth Swanson.

Swanson led the Gryphons with a three point night while Manny Gialedakis scored a pair. Scott Stajcer picked up the win, stopping 20 of 24 shots.

MEN (January 4th)

MONCTON AIGLES BLEUS 0

SAINT MARY'S HUSKIES 3

Cole Cheveldave could not be beaten on Wednesday night, picking up the shutout on 24 shots for the Huskies. Ben Duffy continued his strong 2016-17 campaign for the Huskies, scoring and picking up an assist.

For Moncton, goaltender Brandon Thibeau put up a strong effort of his own with 30 stops on 32 shots. Aigles Bleus' forward Jean-François Plante, who leads all U Sports players with 20 goals, was unable to put one home on five shots.

WOMEN (January 4th)

TORONTO VARSITY BLUES 3

WINDSOR LANCERS 2

Taylor Day's goal in the third period was the winner, keeping Toronto just ahead of Windsor in the OUA women's hockey standings. Day also assisted on the Varsity Blues' first two goals of the game scored by Shaelynn Waite and Kristi Risely to give her three points.

Goaltender Morgan Farrow was strong in the loss for Windsor, making 32 stops on 35 stops. Katey Teekasingh picked up the win for Toronto, stopping 24 of 26.

MEN (January 4th)

CONCORDIA STINGERS 7

RMC PALADINS 1

Captain Olivier Hinse scored twice and added two assists to lead the Stingers to a convincing win over the Paladins, who currently occupy the bottom spot in the East. Dominic Beauchemin, Mickael Beauregard, and Marc-Olivier Groleau added singles. Marc-Antoine Turcotte held RMC to one goal on 16 shots.

Colton Keuhl was the lone scorer for the Paladins.