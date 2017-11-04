U Sports Football: Richard leads Laval into RSEQ final

QUEBEC – Quarterback Hugo Richard ran in three touchdowns and added another in the air as the No. 1 Laval Rouge et Or advanced to their 15th consecutive conference final with a 45-0 win over the Sherbrooke Vert et Or on Saturday in U Sports football playoffs action.

The Rouge et Or will face their rivals, the Montreal Carabins, for the Dunsmore Cup on Nov. 11. It’s the fifth straight year that the two schools are facing each other in the conference final, with each side splitting the matchups over the last four years.

Richard, who led Laval to a Vanier Cup victory last year, finished the RSEQ semifinal 18 of 22 for 275 yards and an interception. He also ran the ball 10 times for 49 yards.

Vincent Alarie-Tardif had 24 carries for 124 yards and a TD for the Rouge et Or.

Alex Jacob-Michaud completed 9-of-22 passes for 109 yards for Sherbrooke.

The No. 3 Carabins advanced to face Laval after a 42-20 victory over the Concordia Stingers in Montreal.

Samuel Caron was 20 of 27 for 182 yards and two throwing TDs while also running in a touchdown himself.

Jean-Guy Rimpel ran in two touchdowns on 17 carries for Concordia.

HUSKIES 16 X-MEN 15

HALIFAX — Brian Hope’s rouge with 41 seconds left in the fourth quarter helped Saint Mary’s edge St.FX and advance into the Atlantic University Sport final. The Huskies will face No. 10 Acadia on Nov. 11 in the Loney Bowl.

MUSTANGS 66 GRYPHONS 12

LONDON, Ont. — Cedric Joseph ran in four touchdowns, including three in the first half, as No. 2 Western routed Guelph to advance to the Ontario University Athletics’ Yates Cup.

GOLDEN HAWKS 19 MARAUDERS 6

WATERLOO, Ont. — Nathan Mesher booted four field goals to lift No. 5 Laurier over No. 7 McMaster and into the Yates Cup. The Golden Hawks face the Mustangs on Nov. 11.

DINOS 39 GOLDEN BEARS 22

CALGARY — Adam Sinagra completed 33-of-40 passes for 457 yards and two touchdowns while Jeshrun Antwi ran for 106 yards and a TD as the No. 4 Dinos downed Alberta.

THUNDERBIRDS 28 RAMS 21

VANCOUVER — Michael O’Connor was 17 of 30 for 259 yards and three touchdowns as No. 6 UBC held off No. 9 Regina. The Thunderbirds will face Calgary in the Canada West final for the third straight year with the Hardy Trophy up for grabs.