Canada's Victoria Mboko fell just short of earning her first title of the 2026 season.

The 19-year-old from Toronto fell 6-3, 6-1 to third-seeded Russian Mirra Andreeva in the Adelaide International women's tennis final on Saturday local time.

Mboko, the eighth seed, had two aces and three double faults and only won 50 per cent of her first-serve points. She also broke on her lone chance in the match.

Meanwhile, Andreeva had one ace, one double fault, won 73 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities in the match.

Mboko is set to play in the opening round of the Australian Open against Australia's Emerson Jones on Monday local time.