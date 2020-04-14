Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
April 14: R.A. Dickey on the 2015 Blue Jays, Bill Polian on the NFL’s Digital Draft
April 14 2020
Joe House, host of The Ringer’s Fairway Rollin’ and House of Carbs podcasts, joins Andy and George to discuss the one-year anniversary of Tiger Woods’ 2019 Masters victory (24:41). Pro Football Hall of Famer Bill Polian weighs in on the upcoming NFL Draft and Christian McCaffrey’s new contract extension (36:56). Former Blue Jays pitcher R.A. […]
Vasek Pospisil confident quality of pro tennis will be high once action resumes
April 14 2020
ATP Player Council member Vasek Pospisil discusses how he's keeping busy during this period of social isolation, the tennis season being put on pause just as he was putting together successful tournament results, and much more.
R.A. Dickey on Blue Jays' 2015 run, Jose Bautista throwing off the mound
April 14 2020
The former Blue Jays pitcher chats about what he's been doing since governments encouraged social isolation, when he first felt his 2015 squad had what it took to make a deep playoff run, Jose Bautista's bat flip, the Rangers' unusual go-ahead run in the 7th, if Bautista can transition to a bullpen arm, the fickle pitch that is the knuckleball, and if he ever asked for the Rogers Centre to be closed when he started.
Getting Bill Polian's thoughts on the NFL's virtual draft
April 14 2020
The Pro Football Hall of Fame member, now an analyst for SiriusXM, comments on the league having to conduct the 2020 draft in a virtual format, how this may impact trades, GMs & coaches not being able to meet prospects in person, the chances of the Bengals trading the top pick, Joe Burrow vs. Trevor Lawrence, the extension the Panthers gave to Christian McCaffrey, and the immediate future for Cam Newton & Jameis Winston.