Canadians Andreescu, Marino keep rolling at National Bank Open
August 12 2021
Eric Smith, voice of the Toronto Raptors, switches gears to tennis to discuss his standouts from the National Bank Open, the performances of Bianca Andreescu and Rebecca Marino and the use of computerized umpires to judge the lines in the ATP Tour, before discussing the Raptors' young core and what fans should expect as the team looks to fight for a playoff spot.
Now Playing
Tim Leiper on how the Blue Jays are finding their stride at the right time
August 12 2021
Tim Leiper, former Toronto Blue Jays first base coach, shares his thoughts on tonight's Field of Dreams Game between the Yankees and White Sox, the hot stretch for the Blue Jays of late going 12-3 in their last 15 games, the feeling in the 2015 Jays' locker room when the team acquired Troy Tulowitzki and David Price, and the importance of heating up at the right time.
Listen
Aug. 11: Frank Thomas Joins Lead Off
August 11 2021
Scotty and Gord spend a lot of time today on baseball with the Jays playing a series in LA and with more memories of the 2015 playoff run (0:34). They then discuss the passing of Tony Esposito, and the news that the Leafs reversed their Marlies goalie coach hire (40:41). Former Jays catcher Josh Thole […]
Listen
Frank Thomas on the Field of Dreams Game, Blue Jays talk
August 11 2021
Frank Thomas a.k.a. "The Big Hurt", former MLB slugger, shares his thoughts on covering the upcoming Field of Dreams Game in Dubuque Country, Iowa and how special this moment will be, how he ended up with the iconic nickname "The Big Hurt", and reflects on his short but meaningful tenure in the city of Toronto before comparing Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s refined strike zone to the hit-everything approach of his father.