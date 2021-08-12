Tim Leiper on how the Blue Jays are finding their stride at the right time

Tim Leiper, former Toronto Blue Jays first base coach, shares his thoughts on tonight's Field of Dreams Game between the Yankees and White Sox, the hot stretch for the Blue Jays of late going 12-3 in their last 15 games, the feeling in the 2015 Jays' locker room when the team acquired Troy Tulowitzki and David Price, and the importance of heating up at the right time.

