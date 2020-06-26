Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Arash Madani and Nikki Reyes discuss which players make their Raptors Mount Rushmore (48:35), then the Toronto Star’s Doug Smith joins the show to look back on Vince Carter’s appeal and global reach (1:12:30). NHL insider Elliotte Friedman gives his thoughts on why Vancouver is out of the running to be a hub city, how […]
Listen
Denis Shapovalov not confident tennis can return to action this summer
June 26 2020
The 16th ranked ATP Tour player talks with Arash Madani and Nikki Reyes about his greatest Raptors of all time, signing with IMG, Novak Djokovic's charity tournament resulting in a number of positive COVID-19 cases, and concerns with the ATP's planned return in August.
Now Playing
NHL-NHLPA CBA extension talks may push back training camp
June 26 2020
Hockey Night in Canada's Elliotte Friedman touches on what changed to put Vancouver out of the running to be one of the NHL's hub city, who the front-runners are now, when the decision will be made, and concerns with the upcoming vote for the CBA extension.
Listen
Kim St-Pierre hopes her HOF selection will help inspire more girls to play
June 26 2020
The three-time Olympic gold medallist talks about getting the call that she was going into the Hockey Hall of Fame, telling her family the news, if she ever thought joining the Hall was a possibility, the growth of the women's game since she first picked up the sport, and her involvement with BOKS - a program aimed to get kids active.