A failure of leadership from Novak Djokovic
June 24 2020
Jun 24: Play ball
June 24 2020
Ziggy and Scott discuss the return of baseball before Shi Davidi breaks down the details of the deal between the owners and players (44:01). David Law explains the backlash that Novak Djokovic will face (56:14). Dr. Vinita Dubey talks about how Toronto is doing in the fight against COVID-19 (1:05:12). Brian Burke gives his picks […]
June 24 2020
BBC Radio 5 Live's David Law comments on Novak Djokovic's non-scientific views when it comes to health, if the outbreak of COVID-19 from his exhibition matches in Croatia will delay the return of the ATP & WTA Tours, and how the incident may have placed Djokovic's position as president of the ATP Player Council in jeopardy.
Team physician for the NHL's on-ice officials: We are all in a learning mode
June 24 2020
Dr. Michael Clarfield, formerly the Maple Leafs' team physician, discusses the importance of securing the privacy of a player's health, the worst injury he had to deal with during his time with Toronto, and the challenge COVID-19 will present to team doctors.
Baseball is back, so what's next?
June 24 2020
Sportsnet's Shi Davidi weighs in on the return of baseball despite COVID-19 not being under control in some states, where the Blue Jays are looking to hold camp, the COVID-19 injured list MLB is creating, whether he expects fans to embrace the sport when it returns, and Trevor Bauer's comments and whether a large group of players agree with him.
