Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Ziggy and Scott discuss the return of baseball before Shi Davidi breaks down the details of the deal between the owners and players (44:01). David Law explains the backlash that Novak Djokovic will face (56:14). Dr. Vinita Dubey talks about how Toronto is doing in the fight against COVID-19 (1:05:12). Brian Burke gives his picks […]
Listen
A failure of leadership from Novak Djokovic
June 24 2020
BBC Radio 5 Live's David Law comments on Novak Djokovic's non-scientific views when it comes to health, if the outbreak of COVID-19 from his exhibition matches in Croatia will delay the return of the ATP & WTA Tours, and how the incident may have placed Djokovic's position as president of the ATP Player Council in jeopardy.
Now Playing
Team physician for the NHL's on-ice officials: We are all in a learning mode
June 24 2020
Dr. Michael Clarfield, formerly the Maple Leafs' team physician, discusses the importance of securing the privacy of a player's health, the worst injury he had to deal with during his time with Toronto, and the challenge COVID-19 will present to team doctors.
Listen
Baseball is back, so what's next?
June 24 2020
Sportsnet's Shi Davidi weighs in on the return of baseball despite COVID-19 not being under control in some states, where the Blue Jays are looking to hold camp, the COVID-19 injured list MLB is creating, whether he expects fans to embrace the sport when it returns, and Trevor Bauer's comments and whether a large group of players agree with him.