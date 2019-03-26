April 12: It's the Friday round table!

Bob McCown is joined by Richard Deitsch, John Shannon, and Brad Fay for this weeks Friday roundtable. Did the Maple Leafs win over the Bruins in game one has changed their opinion of how the series will go overall? How about the other series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs? Can the Blues defeat the Winnipeg Jets after taking game one? And can Jordan Binnington actually win the Calder trophy over the favourite, Elias Pettersson in Vancouver? The panel share their opinion on the Toronto Raptors and their playoff matchup against the Orlando Magic as the two teams tip-off tomorrow at Scotiabank Arena; The show concludes with the panel discussing Vladimir Guerrero Jrs AAA debut and when hell make his way north with the Blue Jays, and the stacked leaderboard at this years edition of The Masters  who will don the green jacket on Sunday when its all said and done?

Listen