Canada’s young stars driving conversation in tennis world
March 26 2019
April 12: It's the Friday round table!
April 12 2019
Bob McCown is joined by Richard Deitsch, John Shannon, and Brad Fay for this weeks Friday roundtable. Did the Maple Leafs win over the Bruins in game one has changed their opinion of how the series will go overall? How about the other series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs? Can the Blues defeat the Winnipeg Jets after taking game one? And can Jordan Binnington actually win the Calder trophy over the favourite, Elias Pettersson in Vancouver? The panel share their opinion on the Toronto Raptors and their playoff matchup against the Orlando Magic as the two teams tip-off tomorrow at Scotiabank Arena; The show concludes with the panel discussing Vladimir Guerrero Jrs AAA debut and when hell make his way north with the Blue Jays, and the stacked leaderboard at this years edition of The Masters who will don the green jacket on Sunday when its all said and done?
Listen
Prime Time Sports Call in hour for April 12th
April 12 2019
Bob McCown takes your calls ahead of the Friday round table.
Listen
April 11: Getting set for Leafs - Bruins Game 1
April 11 2019
In the first hour, NESN/NHL Network's Billy Jaffe joins Bob McCown and John Shannon to preview the Maple Leafs-Bruins series ahead of game one tonight (3:50); and the voice of the Buffalo Bisons Pat Malacaro discusses the hype around Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with him batting third and making his season debut tonight for "The Herd" (29:39). Thursday regular Brian Burke shares his thoughts ahead of Leafs-Bruins with Bob and Richard Deitsch - does Burkie think the additions of John Tavares and Jake Muzzin can push Toronto past Boston this time around (45:51)? Later on, Toronto Raptors' radio analyst Paul Jones assesses the Raptors' first-round opponent in the NBA playoffs: the Orlando Magic (1:15:05). Another former GM of the Maple Leafs, and current analyst for Sportsnet, Gord Stellick stops by in-studio for a deeper dive on the Maple Leafs and Bruins, and to break down Wednesday night's action on the opening night of the Stanley Cup Playoffs (1:30:16); MLB Network's Jon Morosi joins the show ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox as the two teams wrap up a mini two-game series tonight at Fenway (1:59:39).
Listen
One Step Closer for Vladdy Guerrero Jr.
April 11 2019
Buffalo Bisons Play-by-Play Voice Pat Malacaro joins Bob McCown and John Shannon to discuss Vladdy Guerrero Jr. returning to Buffalo's lineup as well as how the other young talents of Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio are doing in AAA.