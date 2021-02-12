Is there enough time for the Timberwolves to turn things around?
February 12 2021
Long-time Minneapolis sports writer Larry Fitzgerald Sr. provides his thoughts on Karl-Anthony Towns’ return to the Timberwolves, the incredibly tough year from a personal perspective for the centre, and why Minnesota is occupying the basement in the Western Conference.
Feb. 12: Remember Vinsanity & The Dunk Competition
February 12 2021
Long-time Minneapolis sports writer, Larry Fitzgerald Sr., discusses Karl-Anthony Towns' return to the Timberwolves, his incredibly tough year from a personal perspective, and the issues with the organisation. Tennis Canada President & CEO Michael Downey stops
Tennis Canada CEO on working with Rogers to make the sport more accessible
February 12 2021
Michael Downey discusses his organisation's partnership with Rogers to help build 160 year-round tennis courts & 28 new facilities over the next seven years, where they will be built, and the concerns with affordability. Downey also talks about the outlook for the ATP & WTA when it comes to holding events during the pandemic, and how it's working with the Australian Open.
What do the Raptors want to see from 905's Nik Stauskas?
February 11 2021
Raptors 905 general manager Chad Sanders talks about the expectations for GTA native Nik Stauskas, and what he has to do in order to make it back to the NBA.