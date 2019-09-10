Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Carling Bassett-Seguso: Bianca Andreescu will be a great ambassador for women's tennis
September 10 2019
Oct. 4: Back-to-back action already for Leafs
October 04 2019
Hockey Central's Anthony Stewart on the Maple Leafs ahead of their match vs. the Blue Jackets tonight (0:49); At The Letters' Ben Nicholson-Smith on the MLB playoffs (29:28); Fantasy football talk with SiriusXM's Jim Coventry (48:10); Previewing the first weekend action of the 2019-20 NHL campaign with NBC Sports' Sean Leahy (1:14:30).
Listen
Oct. 3: Leafs win first game with captain JT
October 03 2019
Sportsnet's Nick Alberga on the Leafs kicking off the season with a 5-3 win over the Senators & John Tavares being named captain (5:51); Bleacher Report's Scott Miller on the ALDS & NLDS now being set (30:48); Yahoo! Sports' Eric Edholm on NFL Week 5 (47:12); Sportsnet Hometown Hockey's Tara Slone on the series kicking off another season starting Sunday, October 6 in Halton Hills, Ontario (1:20:04).
Listen
Victor Palacios stands in the way of Nick Fantauzzi's quest to go 9-0
October 03 2019
Lee Baxter Promotions presents a night of boxing, Friday, October 25th, at the Danforth Music Hall. Featured on the card is 8-0 Nick Fantauzzi, who stopped by the Sportsnet 590 studios to chat with our Geoff Rohoman about his fight, training camp, what got him into the sweet science, and where he see's his career going.
Listen
Oct. 2: NHL action returns!
October 02 2019
Setting up the season with Hockey Night in Canada's David Amber (0:57), Tape to Tape's Rory Boylen (46:08), and your calls & texts (30:26).
Tyler Dunne, NFL scribe for Bleacher Report, weighs in on the Packers' season-opening win over the Bears, Antonio Brown's status for Week 1, and the ceiling of the new-look Cleveland Browns (13:00);...