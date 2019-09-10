Victor Palacios stands in the way of Nick Fantauzzi's quest to go 9-0

Lee Baxter Promotions presents a night of boxing, Friday, October 25th, at the Danforth Music Hall. Featured on the card is 8-0 Nick Fantauzzi, who stopped by the Sportsnet 590 studios to chat with our Geoff Rohoman about his fight, training camp, what got him into the sweet science, and where he see's his career going.

