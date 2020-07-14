Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Serving up questions to Brad Gilbert about Canadian tennis talent
July 14 2020
After chatting about his Warriors & Raiders, the ESPN tennis analyst & host of the "Winning Uglier with Brad Gilbert" podcast talks about the most common errors amateur players make, developing that killer instinct, if mental strength is what makes an athlete elite, Denis Shapovalov vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime, the concerns he has with Bianca Andreescu, if Milos Raonic can once again return to the top ten, what Eugenie Bouchard has to do to regain her game, and who he considers the greatest player of all time.
Now Playing
Where does Nick Robertson fit in the Leafs' bubble roster?
July 14 2020
Sportsnet scribe Luke Fox gives his takes on the NHL only allowing teams to use the term "not fit to play" when it comes to injuries or COVID-19 infection, the lack of transparency when it comes to which teams have players who tested positive, the role Nick Robertson may have against the Blue Jackets, why Toronto has the goaltending advantage over Columbus, the test provided by John Tortorella's squad, if Kyle Dubas will lose one of his core players this off-season, a handful of players opting out, what Sheldon Keefe's defensive pairing vs. the Jackets look like, and the biggest worry Leafs fans should have with the play-in series.
Listen
Blue Jays back on the radio & TV for the next two nights!
July 14 2020
Sportsnet MLB columnist Shi Davidi comments on the Blue Jays' intrasquad games being broadcasted on Sportsnet 590 & Sportsnet Ontario tonight & tomorrow, adjusting to the Rogers Centre bubble, the quality of Toronto's rotation for a truncated season, early impressions of Hyun-jin Ryu, how good Matt Shoemaker can be, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. being moved to first, Charlie Montoyo's weapons in the bullpen, the leash on starters with only 60 games, and where the Jays will play their regular season games.
Listen
Frank Trigg on Volkanovski-Holloway's controversial result, Usman's style, VanZant's weak showing
July 13 2020
The ex-UFC fighter, who now serves as a MMA referee/judge/colour commentator, gives his takes on how well the debut of "Fight Island" went, Dana White publicly criticizing his judges, Kamaru Usman's successful but boring fighting style, and if Paige VanZant revealed that she isn't ready for the UFC.