Blue Jays back on the radio & TV for the next two nights!

Sportsnet MLB columnist Shi Davidi comments on the Blue Jays' intrasquad games being broadcasted on Sportsnet 590 & Sportsnet Ontario tonight & tomorrow, adjusting to the Rogers Centre bubble, the quality of Toronto's rotation for a truncated season, early impressions of Hyun-jin Ryu, how good Matt Shoemaker can be, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. being moved to first, Charlie Montoyo's weapons in the bullpen, the leash on starters with only 60 games, and where the Jays will play their regular season games.

