Is Marc Bergevin's job safe with the Montreal Canadiens?
January 10 2020
The Fourth Period's Anthony Di Marco joined George Rusic to discuss Montreal Canadiens' 8-game losing skid, whether or not the Canadiens' will make any moves, if GM Marc Bergevin's job is safe with Montreal and gives his thoughts on who the Toronto Maple Leafs should face in the 1st-round of the NHL playoffs.
Could Eugenie Bouchard get back into the top 50?
January 10 2020
SN590's & Tennis Canada's Match Point Podcast Host Ben Lewis joined George Rusic to discuss Eugenie Bouchard playing in the ASB Classic, whether she could get back into the top 50, how healthy Bianca Andreescu is heading into the first major of 2020 and recaps the ATP Cup with Novak Djokovic edging out over Denis Shapovalov.
Jan. 9: One of the best seasons of Auston Matthews' career?
January 09 2020
George Rusic and Matt Marchese host: Tim & Sid's Tim Micallef joins in-studio for a quick chat on the NFL playoffs and Wild Card weekend [5:03]; NHL.com's Mike Zeisberger joins to gives his thoughts on Auston Matthews' season [23:39]; Pro Football Weekly's Arthur Arkush previews the rest of the NFL playoffs [46:57]; it's another edition of "If You Could Turn Back Time" [1:12:03]; theScore's John Chick recaps Raptors' stretch of games with injuries on the squad [1:30:35]; we go around the NBA with SiriusXM's Justin Termine [1:51:38]; CBS Sports' Pete Blackburn takes a look around the NHL [2:16:01]; and it's another edition of Producer Sam McKee's Musings [2:50:59].
Trash Pandas down the Oshawa North Stars 5-4 in the 1st Champions of Rec League Cup
January 05 2020
Trash Pandas beat the Oshawa North Stars 5-4 in the 1st Annual Champions of Rec League Cup down at the Mattamy Athletic Centre. Joe Bowen & Jim Ralph have all the highlights!