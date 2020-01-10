Jan. 9: One of the best seasons of Auston Matthews' career?

George Rusic and Matt Marchese host: Tim & Sid's Tim Micallef joins in-studio for a quick chat on the NFL playoffs and Wild Card weekend [5:03]; NHL.com's Mike Zeisberger joins to gives his thoughts on Auston Matthews' season [23:39]; Pro Football Weekly's Arthur Arkush previews the rest of the NFL playoffs [46:57]; it's another edition of "If You Could Turn Back Time" [1:12:03]; theScore's John Chick recaps Raptors' stretch of games with injuries on the squad [1:30:35]; we go around the NBA with SiriusXM's Justin Termine [1:51:38]; CBS Sports' Pete Blackburn takes a look around the NHL [2:16:01]; and it's another edition of Producer Sam McKee's Musings [2:50:59].

