President/CEO of Tennis Canada on a banner year for his organisation
December 17 2019
Michael Downey chats with Arash Madani & Stephen Brunt about what was one of the most successful years in Tennis Canada history, led by young stars Bianca Andreescu, Denis Shapovalov, and Felix Auger Aliassime, and what 2020 may look like.
Dec 16: The Bills Storm Into The Playoffs
December 16 2019

Arash Madani and Stephen Brunt host. We discuss the Buffalo Bills' impressive win and clinching of a Playoff spot in Pittsburgh (4:03). Sportsnet's Michael Grange on the Raptors' options going forward this season (23:45). NHL on Sportsnet's Jeff Marek on an impressive Leafs road trip (48:01). The Buffalo News' Jay Skurski on the Bills' win (1:08:19). The Monday Roundtable with Hockey Night In Canada's David Amber and Sportsnet's Donnovan Bennett (1:30:58).

The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Media Inc. or any affiliate.

How soon before Masai Ujiri looks out that trade window?
December 16 2019
Sportsnet NBA columnist Michael Grange comments on at what point the Raptors decide whether they're buyers or sellers now that the trade window is open, what would cause Toronto to be an active player in the trade market, what type of player Nick Nurse's side needs to compete with the 76ers & Bucks, which trade chips Masai Ujiri may play, and who the Cavaliers may sell.
Bill Manning breaks down Michael Bradley's new deal and Argos' coaching change
December 13 2019
Bill Manning, President of Toronto FC and Toronto Argonauts, stopped by Writers Bloc to discuss Michael Bradley re-signing with the club and the hiring of new head coach Ryan Dinwiddie.
