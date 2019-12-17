Dec 16: The Bills Storm Into The Playoffs

Arash Madani and Stephen Brunt host. We discuss the Buffalo Bills' impressive win and clinching of a Playoff spot in Pittsburgh (4:03). Sportsnet's Michael Grange on the Raptors' options going forward this season (23:45). NHL on Sportsnet's Jeff Marek on an impressive Leafs road trip (48:01). The Buffalo News' Jay Skurski on the Bills' win (1:08:19). The Monday Roundtable with Hockey Night In Canada's David Amber and Sportsnet's Donnovan Bennett (1:30:58).

