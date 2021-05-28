Will other athletes follow Osaka when it comes to media interaction?
May 28 2021
ESPN's Howard Bryant shares his thoughts on the WTA's No. 2 ranked Naomi Osaka stating she will not participate in media conferences during the French Open, citing mental health concerns.
May 27: Bossy’s Leafs-Habs Analysis
May 27 2021
Jeff & Richard react to John Tavares skating only a week after suffering a concussion and knee injury, and share their thoughts on banning and policing the behaviour of fans in arenas after incidents involving Russell Westbrook & Trae Young in the NBA playoffs. NHL insider Renaud Lavoie discusses the lineup changes for the Canadiens, […]
Setting up Canadiens-Maple Leafs Game 5 with Mike Bossy
May 27 2021
The NHL great comments on what the Canadiens have to do in order to get the puck past Jack Campbell, what's going through the mind of a Montreal team down three games to one, Toronto's recent trouble with the powerplay, and how deep the Islanders can go in this postseason.
May 26: Maple Leafs One Win Away
May 26 2021
Jeff Blair and Richard Deitsch discuss Alek Manoah’s call-up and Steven Matz’s season to date following his 10 strikeout and zero walk performance against the Yankees before providing their thoughts on Toronto’s third consecutive win over the Canadiens. ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski comments on how the 2021 edition of the Maple Leafs differ from the recent […]