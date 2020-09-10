Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Todd Fuhrman of the Bet The Board podcast gets you set for the NFL season with his week one picks, Brian Burke talks about the free agent market for the upcoming offseason in the NHL, NFL writer Bob Glauber previews the 2020-21 NFL season that kicks off tonight, Iain MacIntyre reports on what should be […]
Listen
Vasek Pospisil on the new US Open experience
September 10 2020
Canadian professional tennis player Vasek Pospisil joined James and Perry to discuss the US Open, how it felt without fans and what's next for him.
Now Playing
Iain MacIntyre on Jacob Markstrom: 'The two sides have to be flexible'
September 10 2020
Sportsnet's Iain MacIntyre joined James and Perry to talk about Jacob Markstrom's resigning, where Thatcher Demko lies in the Canucks organization and whether
Chris Tanev will remain on the team next season.
Listen
Bob Glauber on the start of the NFL season
September 10 2020
NFL columnist for NY’s Newsday, Bob Glauber joined James and Perry to discuss the top stories in the NFL. How will underfilled stadiums affect the play on the field? Can the league keep players safe even though they'll be traveling to other stadiums all season?