Vasek Pospisil on the new US Open experience
September 10 2020
Sept. 10: Time to kick it off
Todd Fuhrman of the Bet The Board podcast gets you set for the NFL season with his week one picks, Brian Burke talks about the free agent market for the upcoming offseason in the NHL, NFL writer Bob Glauber previews the 2020-21 NFL season that kicks off tonight, Iain MacIntyre reports on what should be […]
Vasek Pospisil on the new US Open experience
Canadian professional tennis player Vasek Pospisil joined James and Perry to discuss the US Open, how it felt without fans and what's next for him.
Iain MacIntyre on Jacob Markstrom: 'The two sides have to be flexible'
Sportsnet's Iain MacIntyre joined James and Perry to talk about Jacob Markstrom's resigning, where Thatcher Demko lies in the Canucks organization and whether Chris Tanev will remain on the team next season.
Bob Glauber on the start of the NFL season
NFL columnist for NY’s Newsday, Bob Glauber joined James and Perry to discuss the top stories in the NFL. How will underfilled stadiums affect the play on the field? Can the league keep players safe even though they'll be traveling to other stadiums all season?
