Auger-Aliassime, Fernandez named Tennis Canada’s players of the year

Félix Auger-Aliassime and Leylah Annie Fernandez have been named Tennis Canada’s Players of the Year.

Auger-Aliassime, who won three straight events late in the year before leading Canada to its first Davis Cup title, won in the men’s singles category.

Fernandez, who defended her Monterrey Open title, won in the women’s singles category while Gabriela Dabrowski and Denis Shapovalov were recognized in the doubles category.

Rebecca Marino and Gabriel Diallo won the national sport organization’s most improved player awards.

Victoria Mboko and Jaden Weekes earned junior players of the year honours.

In wheelchair tennis, Rob Shaw was named player of the year and Mitch McIntyre was named the category’s most improved player.