Novak Djokovic still undecided on playing at Tokyo Olympics

Novak Djokovic says he’s still undecided on whether he will play at the Tokyo Olympics.

Djokovic won his sixth Wimbledon title on Sunday and said after the final that he was still "kind of 50-50" on whether to play in Tokyo. The top-ranked Serb said the lack of fans and the tight coronavirus restrictions in place in Tokyo makes him "a little bit divided" on whether to go.

Djokovic has won the first three Grand Slam tournaments of the year and has a chance for a so-called Golden Slam if he also wins the Olympics and the U.S. Open.