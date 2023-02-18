Alcaraz to face Norrie in Argentina Open final

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during a semi-final match of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (Kamran Jebreili/AP Photo)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz reached his first final since his milestone U.S. Open triumph at the Argentina Open on Saturday.

Alcaraz beat Spanish countryman Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinals.

In the final on Sunday, the world No. 2 will face No. 12 Cameron Norrie, reached his second final of the year when he beat Juan Pablo Varillas 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Alcaraz has dropped only one set so far in his first tournament of the year, after a right leg injury sidelined him from the Australian Open. Novak Djokovic’s victory there took the No. 1 ranking from Alcaraz.

He lost his last match to Norrie, in Cincinnati in August, but leads their head-to-head 3-1.

Norrie saved two break points in the last game against Varillas to wrap up his semifinal in just under two hours.

The Briton was upset in the Auckland final in January, one of only two losses in his 15 matches this year.

