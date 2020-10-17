Auger-Aliassime defeats Bautista Agut to advance to Cologne final

COLOGNE, Germany — Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime is through the final of the Cologne Open after posting a 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 win over Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut in a semifinal match Saturday.

The 20-year-old Auger-Aliassime, who is looking for his first win on the ATP Tour, will appear in his third final this season and sixth of his career when he faces top seed Alexander Zverev of Germany in Sunday’s final of the ATP 250 hardcourt tournament.

After faltering in the second set, Auger-Aliassime quickly regained momentum with an early break in the third before putting the second-seeded Spaniard away.

The third-seeded Canadian hit into five double faults and won just 64 per cent of his service points, but also fired seven aces and converted three of his six break point chances.

Bautista Agut won 70 per cent of his service points and 51 per cent of overall points thanks to his dominant second-set performance. He didn’t serve an ace, and also converted three of his sox break point opportunities.

It was the second meeting between Bautista Agut and Auger-Aliassime. The Spaniard won their first meeting at last year’s Davis Cup final.

Zverev has defeated Auger-Aliassime in their two previous meetings.