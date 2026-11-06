PARIS — Ben Shelton won an all-American matchup against Tommy Paul to reach the Paris Masters semifinals for the first time on Friday.

Shelton, with 19 aces, won 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 under the roof at Plenitude Arena after converting two of four break points. It was his third win in five meetings between them.

The third-seeded Shelton ended Paul's hopes of qualifying for the ATP Finals in Turin this month.

As a result, another American player, Frances Tiafoe, clinched a spot and will debut at the season-ending tournament.

“Frances has had an outstanding year. One of my best friends, and to see him make Turin for the first time is amazing,” Shelton said. “I’m super happy for him. We have had a lot of Americans competing for that spot, it’s been a big year from all of us, and it’s cool that we are all in the mix.”

Only one singles spot remained open at the Finals. The qualifiers so far were top-ranked Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Shelton, Daniil Medvedev, Flavio Cobolli and Arthur Fils.

Taylor Fritz could join them if he defeats Alcaraz later Friday. If Fritz loses, Rafael Jodar will qualify.