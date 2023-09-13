Canada’s Galarneau, Diallo notch upset victories, beat Italy in Davis Cup

Canada, defending champion of the Davis Cup, has won its first two matches of the tournament with two upset victories.

Quebec’s Alexis Galarneau, ranked 200th in the world, upset world No. 38 Lorenzo Sonego 7-6, 6-4, to open the Davis Cup on Wednesday in Italy. Galarneau also notched his first career Davis Cup win.

The 24-year-old served as a substitute on Canada’s championship-winning team in 2022.

[brightcove videoID=6337098169112 playerID=JCdte3tMv height=360 width=640]

In Canada’s second match of the day, world No. 132 Gabriel Diallo bested world No. 18 Lorenzo Musetti 7-6, 6-4 in another upset victory for Canada to secure the tie-breaker against host team Italy.

Like Galarneau, Diallo, 21, served as a substitute for Canada in last year’s tournament.