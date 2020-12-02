Canada’s Raonic, Pospisil nominated for ATP Comeback Player of the Year

Canada’s Milos Raonic and Vasek Pospisil are among the nominees for the ATP’s Comeback Player of the Year.

Comeback Player of the Year Nominees: Kevin Anderson

Andrey Kuznetsov

Vasek Pospisil

Milos Raonic #ATPAwards pic.twitter.com/DCY0uTz3Jr — ATP Tour (@atptour) December 2, 2020

Also in consideration are Russia’s Andrey Kuznetsov and South Africa’s Kevin Anderson.

Raonic, 29, was sidelined for large portions of 2019, and has struggled to stay healthy over much of his career, due to back and glute injuries. The Thornhill, Ont., native rebounded in 2020, finishing at No. 14, with a trip to the quarters at the Australian Open, as well as finals and semifinals of the Cincinnati Masters and Paris Masters, respectively, under his belt.

Pospisil, meanwhile, underwent back surgery to repair a herniated disc in January 2019, returning to the court in the summer. This season, he surged back into the top-100, ending at No. 61, highlighted by his runs to the finals in Sofia last month and Montpellier in the winter.