Canadian Pospisil drops first-round match to Berrettini at French Open

PARIS — Canada’s Vasek Pospisil is out of the French Open after a first-round loss on Tuesday.

Pospisil, from Vancouver, lost 6-3, 6-1, 6-3 to No. 7 seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy at the clay-court Grand Slam.

Clay is not a preferred surface for Pospisil, who is 0-7 lifetime in singles play at the French Open.

Pospisil advanced to the round of 16 at the U.S. Open earlier this month.

No. 9 seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., represents Canada’s last hope in the men’s draw after first-round losses by Pospisil, Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime and Toronto’s Steven Diez.

Shapovalov was to face France’s Gilles Simon in a first-round match later Tuesday.

In the women’s draw, Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., and Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., have advanced to the second round.