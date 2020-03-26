Nadal and Gasol campaign for COVID-19 response donations in Spain

Spanish NBA player Pau Gasol, top, hugs compatriot and friend Rafael Nadal after Nadal defeated Serbia's Novak Djokovic in their men's final match in the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 11, 2012. (Bernat Armangue/AP)

Rafael Nadal and Pau Gasol have launched a campaign to encourage donations in the hope of raising 11 million euros ($12.1 million) to help Spain fight the coronavirus.

The tennis and basketball stars said in videos posted on social media that they are supporting a Red Cross fundraising effort to help with the public health crisis.

Nadal and Gasol say they have made donations and urged others to follow their lead. Former Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas quickly said he would pitch in.

Nadal says “I believe that we are who we are in large part thanks to your support and now we have to be there for you.”

Spain has 56,188 infections and more than 4,000 fatalities from the virus.

