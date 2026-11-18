Pro padel is coming to Canada — but first, Canadians are beginning to come to pro padel.

The Pro Padel League's Toronto Polar Bears signed Canada's top two men's and women's players as ambassadors who will train alongside elite Europeans, the franchise announced Tuesday.

"It is important to bring up young Canadian talent, as I am a passionate Canadian," majority owner Zale Turner told Sportsnet. "I want to see the talent in our country grow as fast as the sport has grown in Canada and globally. It brings exposure to the Canadian passion and love of the game growing exponentially in Canada."

The players joining the Polar Bears as ambassadors include men's No. 1 and 2 Andrew Bourne Kaponeridis and Ilya Tiraspolsky, as well as the top two women in Celine Gerodez and Kseniia Tokarieva.

Toronto will host its first-ever home matches in 2027 — now with the potential for some homegrown talent to be on display.

Turner said he aims for the home matches to help increase support for the sport in the country.

"We believe it will really help propel all Canadian sports fans to support, get new fans for the Toronto Polar Bears and cheer for Canada's team as we are being broadcasted globally," Turner said.

First, though, it has the current year to deal with, continuing with the regular-season finale Wednesday through Saturday in Las Vegas.

The Polar Bears, who have already clinched their spot in the Miami playoffs Dec. 3-6, will meet the DC Matrix on Thursday and Miami Padel Club on Friday in Las Vegas round-robin action.