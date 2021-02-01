Then there was the noticing. Noticing that in my 17 years of play, I had Black teammates only once — two of them, for a month when I joined a Toronto mixed team for a fall tournament. I played against Black players, largely on U.S. teams, but never stood next to another one on my own longstanding teams, or on any of the national teams I played for. No other to share in the joys and trials and triumphs. In my years as a competitive player, I could count the number of other Black Canadian players on the digits of my hands — hands roughened from catches, dislocations, breaks, and sprains. Fewer players than the number of times I was asked if I was related to one of the Black male competitive players in Toronto. On my teams, off the field, my lone representation sometimes felt like the elephant in the room — noticed, but not something that anyone felt the need to do anything about or really think about.

More noticing. Noticing that my teammates didn’t treat me differently, but others treated me differently than they did the rest of my team. The field was safe, but getting there wasn’t. My team routinely travelled across North America and internationally for tournaments. The suspect gazes when the customs officer would notice me in the back of the car, a puzzled mask coming over their face. Standing at hotel desks and being helped last despite arriving first, despite being the person under whose name the rooms were booked. Being treated differently at restaurants, having to ask twice for that glass of water, my order the one with mistakes. At the airport, my teammates would breeze through customs. I would position myself in the middle of the group, so that a sufficient number of Ultimate players had gone through so that my declaration of what I was doing made more sense, and so that if something happened, I wouldn’t get left behind, that someone would notice. My teammates would typically be outfitted in casual, comfortable team gear — sweats with the name of our team emblazoned on them, or the multitude of Patagonia gear we got through our team sponsorship. I would often show up more ‘dressed up’ — a nice shirt, a blazer, jeans and nice shoes at my most casual. I would get ribbed for being dressed up. I could have explained why, but I never did, not until after I stopped playing. To say the words out loud — “I wear these clothes so that I can hopefully get treated as well as you do in your sweatpants” — would disrupt the tenuous ecosystem where I was not a Black woman living in this imperfect world, but just another teammate. It would highlight that critical lack of sameness that we largely ignored, and I did not want to expose a crack where I did not want to see one.