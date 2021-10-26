Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman steps aside after conclusion of sexual misconduct investigation

Chicago Blackhawks President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Stan Bowman. (Kamil Krzaczynski/AP)

Chicago Blackhawks general manager and president of hockey operations Stan Bowman "has stepped aside" after the conclusion of an investigation into sexual assault allegations made by two former players against a former assistant coach, and the club's handling of those allegations, CEO Danny Wirtz announced Tuesday.

Wirtz called the findings of the investigation "disturbing and difficult to read."

Lead investigator Reid Schar of Jenner & Block LLP disclosed the findings of the investigation in a public briefing on Tuesday. The report filed by Jenner & Block LLP is scheduled to be released in full later Tuesday.

More to come...

