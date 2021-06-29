Andreescu among six Canadians competing in tennis at Tokyo Olympics

Bianca Andreescu headlines a team of six Canadians who will be competing in tennis at next month’s Tokyo Olympics.

Andreescu will be joined by Felix Auger-Aliassime, Vasek Pospisil, Leylah Fernandez, Gabriela Dabrowski and Sharon Fichman. Andreescu, Auger-Aliassime, Pospisil and Fernandez will all be competing in singles while Auger-Aliassime, Pospisil, Dabrowski and Fichman will be competing in doubles.

“Representing my country has always been a huge honour for me, but to have the chance to do so at the Olympics is truly a dream come true,” said Auger-Aliassime in a statement. “I am very much looking forward to participating in the biggest multi-sports event in the world for the first time in my career.”

This will mark the first Olympic competition for Andreescu, Auger-Aliassime, Fernandez and Fichman. It will be Dabrowski’s second Olympics and Pospisil’s third.

“I am thrilled and proud to represent my country, Canada, at the Tokyo Olympics,” said Fernandez in a statement. “This has been a dream of mine since I was a little girl and first started playing tennis. It really is such an honour and something I will never forget.”

Milos Raonic announced on social media Tuesday that he will be unable to participate due to a lingering calf injury. Denis Shapovalov had previously announced that he would not be competing due to safety concerns in Japan.