Bencic reaches Olympic women’s singles final with win over Rybakina

Belinda Bencic is guaranteed a medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The Swiss player on Thursday held on to beat Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina 7-6(2), 4-6, 6-3 and advance to the women’s singles final in Japan.

Bencic conquered her first-set frustrations after allowing two service breaks and jumped ahead in the tiebreaker. Rybakina didn’t make it easy, rallying to take the second set, but failing to prevail in the final frame.

World No. 12 in the WTA rankings and the ninth seed in the Olympics,, Bencic will face the winner of fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina and Marketa Vondrousova for the gold medal this weekend.

Rybakina will play the loser of the second semifinal for bronze.