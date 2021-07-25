Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime eliminated in first round of Tokyo Olympics

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime returns a shot to Australia's Max Purcell during their Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games men's singles first round tennis match at the Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo. (Tiziana Fabi/Getty Images)

Canadian tennis player Felix Auger-Aliassime lost his opening round match of the singles tennis tournament against Australia's Max Purcell at the Tokyo Olympics.

Auger-Aliassime was supposed to play Andy Murray but the two-time defending champion was forced to withdraw from the event. Murray will remain in the doubles tournament with partner Joe Salisbury.

Despite being a late replacement, Purcell took the match 6-4, 7-6(2) and will face either Dominik Koepfer or Facundo Bagnis.

Auger-Alisassime is scheduled to compete in the mixed doubles tournament with Gabriela Dabrowski. The No. 15 has worked in some mixed doubles training with Dabrowski in recent days.

