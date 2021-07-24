Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez beats Yastremska in Olympic debut

Leylah Annie Fernandez. (Mark Blinch/CP)

Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez is off to the second round of the Tokyo Olympics tennis tournament after beating Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine Saturday.

Making her first appearance at the Olympics for Canada, Fernandez won 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 against world No. 46 at the Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo. The No. 72 ranked player on the WTA Tour will take on the winner of Zarina Diyas vs. Barbora Krejcikova.

Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and Sharon Fichman lost their opener 7-6(3), 6-4 against Brazil's Luisa Stefani and Laura Pigossi in the first round of doubles.

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal will take on reigning Olympic champion Andy Murray in his first-round match on Sunday.

