Djokovic breezes past Davidovich Fokina to advance to quarterfinals in Tokyo

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia beat Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3, 6-1 in the men's singles tennis competition in Tokyo on Wednesday.

With the win, Djokovic moved on to the quarterfinal of the Olympic event as he attempts to earn his first medal since Beijing 2012. The Serb won bronze in that occasion.

Djokovic needed just 1h23min to take care of business in the third round, converting on three of six break points and hitting three aces. Davidovich Fokina aided the Serbian with nine unforced errors.

Djokovic was also scheduled to play a mixed doubles match later on Wednesday, when he and his parter Nina Stojanovic faced Brazilians Marcelo Melo and Luisa Stefani.