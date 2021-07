Novak Djokovic has inched even closer to his second career Olympic medal.

The top-seeded Serbian defeated Japan’s Kei Nishikori 6-2, 6-0 on Thursday to move on to the Tokyo 2020 semifinal.

Djokovic was never in trouble, easily taking the first set and dominating the second against home-kid Nishikori, who is out of medal contention in the men’s singles tournament.

The 34-year-old Djokovic won bronze in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.