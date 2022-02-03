IOC president Bach says he'll meet with Peng Shuai during Beijing Olympics

Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee, speaks during the Olympic Truce Mural ceremony at the Olympic Village ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Beijing. (Wang Zhao/Pool Photo via AP)

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said Thursday he will meet with Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai during the Beijing Olympics, but opted not to go into deep detail when questioned by a reporters at a press conference.

The IOC’s two video calls with the Grand Slam doubles champion late last year are the only reported contacts Peng has had with people outside China since Nov. 2 when she sent a social media post alleging she was sexually assaulted by a former top Communist Party official.

Bach said Peng will enter the 'closed loop' at the Games -- which separates all Olympic participants from the general public in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The IOC was criticized after both video calls for providing no video footage or transcripts of the conversations, fueling doubts that Peng was able to speak or travel freely.

The Women's Tennis Association has pulled events out of China because of the Peng situation, while the IOC has gone ahead with the Beijing Olympics.

When submitting content, please abide by our  submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.
We use cookies to improve your experience. Learn More or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the use of cookies.
close