Russian Karen Khachanov moves on to men's singles Olympic final

Karen Khachanov of Russia defeated Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3, 6-3 the Olympic semifinal to earn the first spot in the men's singles gold-medal match in Tokyo.

The tournament's No. 12 seed will face the winner of the matchup between Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev for gold.

Khachanov's journey to an Olympic medal started with a victory over Australian James Duckworth, followed by a win vs. Diego Schwartzman of Argentina and a nail-biter quarterfinal against France's Ugo Humbert.

Carreno Busta will face the loser of Djokovic vs. Zverev for the bronze medal.