Russian Karen Khachanov moves on to men's singles Olympic final

Karen Khachanov, of the Russian Olympic Committee, returns to Ugo Humbert, of France, during the quarterfinal round of the men's tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Karen Khachanov of Russia defeated Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3, 6-3 the Olympic semifinal to earn the first spot in the men's singles gold-medal match in Tokyo.

The tournament's No. 12 seed will face the winner of the matchup between Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev for gold.

Khachanov's journey to an Olympic medal started with a victory over Australian James Duckworth, followed by a win vs. Diego Schwartzman of Argentina and a nail-biter quarterfinal against France's Ugo Humbert.

Carreno Busta will face the loser of Djokovic vs. Zverev for the bronze medal.

