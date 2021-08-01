Zverev beats Khachanov to win men's singles tennis gold at Tokyo Olympics

Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates winning the Tokyo 2020 Olympic men's singles tennis final match against Russia's Karen Khachanov at the Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo. (Vincenzo Pinto/Getty Images)

Alexander Zverev of Germany capped off his impressive performance at the Tokyo Olympics winning the gold medal after defeating Karen Khachanov of the Russian Olympic Committee in straight sets 6-3, 6-1.

After claiming a massive upset win over Novak Djokovic in the semifinal, ending the world No. 1's bid for a Golden Slam, Zverev put forth a statement performance against Khachanov needing only one hour and 19 minutes to win the match.

Zverev is the first German to win an Olympic gold medal in singles since Steffi Graf in 1988. Many call this the most significant victory in Zverev's career as the 24-year-old has only won the 2018 ATP finals as well as four Masters 1000 titles.

