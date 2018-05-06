2-time champ Halep makes winning start in Madrid

Coco Vandeweghe from the U.S. celebrates a point during her match against Romania's Simona Halep at the WTA tennis tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Friday, April 27, 2018. (Marijan Murat/dpa via AP)

MADRID — Two-time defending champion Simona Halep brushed aside Ekaterina Makarova 6-1, 6-0 in the first round of the Madrid Open on Sunday.

The top-seeded Halep recorded her 13th consecutive victory on Madrid’s clay courts.

"I was moving great. I felt the game, I like to play on this court," said the No. 1-ranked Halep. "Always when I come back here, I feel a little bit more relaxed, so maybe that’s why I can touch my best level every time I play."

Second-seeded Caroline Wozniacki likewise had little trouble dispensing with Daria Gavrilova 6-3, 6-1. The Australian Open winner is playing a week after she withdrew from the Istanbul Cup due to an abdominal injury.

Also, Samantha Stosur outlasted Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, 6-1, 6-7 (2), 6-3, Sorana Cirstea defeated Czech Katerina Siniakova, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4, and Carla Suarez beat Barbora Strycova 6-3, 6-3.

Gabrine Muguruza and Maria Sharapova play their first round matches later on Sunday.

