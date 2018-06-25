2010 runner-up Tomas Berdych out of Wimbledon with bad back

Tomas Berdych returns the ball to Milos Raonic in their quarterfinal match during the ATP Mercedes Cup. (Marijan Murat/AP)

LONDON _ Tomas Berdych, the 2010 Wimbledon runner-up, has pulled out of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament because of a bad back.
Berdych announced his withdrawal on Twitter, saying he has been “struggling with back pain” for a couple of months.
The 19th-ranked Czech lost in the final at the All England Club eight years ago to Rafael Nadal.
Berdych also was a semifinalist at Wimbledon each of the past two years.
He says he tried various treatments for his back, but he is not in good enough health to compete.
The draw for Wimbledon is Friday. Play begins next week.

