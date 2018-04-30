2014 champ Klizan rallies to surprise Mayer in Munich

Martin Klizan. (Manu Fernandez/AP)

MUNICH — Former champion Martin Klizan rallied to surprise home player Florian Mayer 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the first round of the Munich Open on Monday.

The 122nd-ranked Slovak, who won the clay-court tournament in 2014, was 3-0 down in the deciding set but recovered by winning the next six games to take the match in just over two hours.

Mayer says, "I ran out of steam in the end. I can’t blame myself too much."

German wild cards Yannick Hanfmann and Matthias Bachinger fared better.

Bachinger defeated Mikhail Kukushkin 7-6 (8), 3-6, 6-3 and Hanfmann had little difficulty beating Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus 6-2, 6-4.

Seeded players Philipp Kohlschreiber, Yuichi Sugita, Gael Monfils and Fabio Fognini were among those scheduled to play on Tuesday.

More from Sportsnet
First victim identified in Toronto van attack volunteered with Tennis Canada
Sportsnet Staff
Canada to host the Netherlands in Davis Cup World Group play in September
Canadian Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.