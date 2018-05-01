2nd-seeded Petra Kvitova makes 2nd round of Prague Open

Petra_Kvitova. (Marijan Murat/ AP)

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Second-seeded Petra Kvitova eased past fellow Czech Tereza Smitkova 6-1, 6-3 Tuesday to advance to the second round of the Prague Open.

The 10th-ranked Kvitova, who is playing the Prague Open for the first time, will next face unseeded Russian Natalia Vikhlyantseva.

Third-seeded Daria Kasatkina was eliminated 7-6 (6), 6-3 by Italian Jasmine Paolini while fifth-seeded Czech Barbora Strycova lost to another Italian, Camila Giorgi, 6-0, 2-6, 6-2. Sixth-seeded Shuai Zhang of China made the second round after a 6-4, 7-5 victory over Stefanie Voegele of Switzerland.

Seventh-seeded Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania also advanced with a 6-1, 7-5 victory over Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia while ninth-seeded Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus was upset by Czech Kristyna Pliskova 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Antonia Lottner of Germany and Czech Denisa Allertova also progressed. American Bernarda Pera was knocked out by Romania’s qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse 2-6, 6-1, 7-5

