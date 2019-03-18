Andreescu rockets to No. 24 in WTA rankings after Indian Wells title

Canadian teen Bianca Andreescu carries the Canada flag. (Graham Hughes/CP)

Canada’s Bianca Andreescu has rocketed to No. 24 in the WTA Tour world rankings after her stunning victory at Indian Wells.

The 18-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., rose 36 positions on this week’s list.

Andreescu upset eighth-seeded German Angelique Kerber 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in Sunday’s final at the BNP Paribas Open.

It was the first time Andreescu has won a tournament at the Premier Mandatory level.

She earned US$1,354,010 million for the victory.

Andreescu was ranked 152nd in the world at the start of the year.

She is scheduled to play this week at the Miami Open.

