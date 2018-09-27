Andy Murray beats David Goffin to reach Shenzhen Open quarterfinals

Andy Murray. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

SHENZHEN, China — Andy Murray advanced to the quarterfinals of the Shenzhen Open on Thursday by beating top-seeded David Goffin 6-3, 6-4.

Murray broke the defending champion’s serve five times and saved seven of 10 break points.

No. 11 Goffin is the highest-ranked opponent Murray has faced since returning in June from hip surgery.

Fourth seed Damir Dzumhur also reached the quarterfinals by defeating Indian qualifier Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-4, 6-2, while seventh-seeded Alex De Minaur beat Mackenzie McDonald 1-6, 7-6(1), 6-0.

