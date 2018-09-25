Murray, Shapovalov advance to second round of Shenzhen Open

Denis Shapovalov of Canada. (Dmitry Lovetsky/AP)

SHENZHEN, China — Andy Murray advanced to the second round of the Shenzhen Open on Tuesday when Chinese wild-card entry Zhang Zhizhen had to retire in the third set.

Zhang took advantage of Murray’s inconsistent serve to win the second set but started limping in the third and retired when trailing 6-3, 6-7 (3), 4-2.

Murray faced 10 break points in the match, saving eight of them. It was his first match since losing in the second round of the U.S. Open last month.

Murray will next face defending champion and top-seeded David Goffin, who received a first-round bye.

Sixth-seeded Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., also advanced, beating Ilya Ivashka of Belarus 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 in a match that was suspended for than three hours because of rain.

Shapovalov next faces Japanese qualifier Yoshihito Nishioka.

