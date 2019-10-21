Andy Murray to represent Britain in Davis Cup for first time since 2016

Andy-Murray

Andy Murray. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

LONDON — Andy Murray has been chosen to play for Britain in the Davis Cup finals.

The three-time Grand Slam champion, who won a title on Sunday for the first time since hip surgery in January, has not played in the team tournament since 2016.

Britain will play the Netherlands and Kazakhstan in the group stage of the revamped tournament next month in Madrid.

Also, Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev could meet in a repeat of the U.S. Open final after being chosen to represent Spain and Russia, respectively. Croatia is also in that group.

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic has been named to Serbia’s team, which faces France and Japan.

More from Sportsnet
Andy-Murray
Andy Murray wins 1st ATP final since hip surgery
Associated Press
Denis Shapovalov's first ATP win puts him in 'really good position'
Mike Shulman

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.