Argentina, Britain given wild card spots in new Davis Cup finals

Andy Murray, of Great Britain. (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

LONDON — Argentina and Britain have been given wild-card slots into the finals of the revamped Davis Cup.

They will join 16 other teams in the finals of the international tennis competition in November 2019, including 2018 semifinalists Croatia, France, Spain and the United States.

The lineup will be completed by the 12 winners from qualifiers being held in February.

Britain won the Davis Cup title in 2015 and Argentina won the following year.

