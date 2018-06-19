Argentina’s Nicolas Kicker, ranked 100th, banned for match-fixing

Kicker won't be allowed to enter any pro tennis event sanctioned by the sport's governing bodies. (Gustavo Garello/AP)

LONDON — Top-100 tennis player Nicolas Kicker has been suspended for six years and fined $25,000 for fixing two matches.

The Tennis Integrity Unit announced Kicker’s punishment Tuesday, saying that he can reduce his ban to three years if he "commits no further breaches."

Kicker was kicked out of the French Open last month after an anti-corruption hearing officer ruled that the 25-year-old from Argentina arranged the results of two Challenger tour matches in 2015.

He also was found guilty of failing to fully co-operate with the Tennis Integrity Unit’s investigation into the allegations.

Kicker is not allowed to compete in — or even attend — any sanctioned tennis events.

He was ranked as high as No. 78 last year and is No. 100 this week.

