Auger-Aliassime advances to semifinals at Cologne Open

Felix-Auger-Aliassime

Felix Auger-Aliassime (Tertius Pickard/AP)

COLOGNE, Germany — Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime cruised into the semifinals of the Cologne Open tennis tournament with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Moldova’s Radu Albot on Friday.

Auger-Aliassime, seeded third at the ATP 250 indoor hardcourt event, converted five of his six break point chances and won 68 per cent of his service points, compared to 42 per cent for Albot.

Albot, who also struggled when receiving with a 32-per-cent conversion rate on return points, was successful on his only break opportunity of the match.

Auger-Aliassime will next face either Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain or Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in Saturday’s semifinals.

More from Sportsnet
Denis-Shapovalov
Shapovalov, Raonic advance to semifinals at St. Petersburg Open
Canadian Press
Tennis Canada postpones events, hopes to stage others later in 2021
Canadian Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.