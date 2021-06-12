Auger-Aliassime advances to Stuttgart Open final for second time

Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime has advanced to the Stuttgart Open final after a straight-set 6-4, 7-5 win over American Sam Querrey Saturday.

Auger-Aliassime, the No. 3 seed in the ATP 250 tournament, will face 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic in Sunday’s final. Cilic beat Austrian Jurij Rodionov via walkover in the other semifinal match.

What a way to reach his second final in Stuttgart! Next, he will face former World No. 3 Marin Cilic for his first. Could this be it for Félix?pic.twitter.com/V2cmv3fpCf — Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) June 12, 2021

Auger-Aliassime has advanced to the eighth ATP final of his career and is looking for his first title. He has advanced to the Stuttgart Open final once before, losing to Matteo Berrettini in 2019.