Auger-Aliassime through to Marseille semifinal one week after first title win

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada plays a forehand return to Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (Simon Baker/AP)

MARSEILLE, France — Felix Auger-Aliassime is through to the semifinals of the Open 13 in Marseille.

The Canadian beat Ilya Ivashka in 6-3 and 6-4 in the winning effort.

The success comes a week after Auger-Aliassime won his first ATP title in nine attempts.

He upset top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in his title-winning match at the ABM Ambro in Rotterdam.

The 21-year-old lost his previous eight finals dating back to 2019.

Auger-Aliassime will meet Roman Safiullin in one semifinal, while second-seeded Andrey Rublev of Russia will play ninth-seeded Benjamin Bonzi of France.

